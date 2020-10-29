Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Panama City

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

For employees and patients of the Panama City V.A. Outpatient Clinic it was an afternoon they’ll never forget.

“I never thought I’d have this opportunity so I’m really, really just so humbled to meet him,” said Section Chief for Outpatient Scheduling, Darrell Roderique.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie toured the facility Wednesday afternoon and thanked employees for their service to the community. “They have the highest patient satisfaction rate of any facility in the V.A. It sits at 100%. There’s no other institution in the country that’s close,” said Wilkie.

But his visit comes at a time when veterans are facing unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. “More than half of our veterans are over the age of 65 and that means they’re in a very vulnerable category,” he said.

It’s a challenge the facility has also had to adapt to.

“The biggest challenge is making sure that everybody is safe, both employees and veterans as we deal with this virus. We’ve done an outstanding job in how we screen veterans when they come into the facility, ensuring that when they come into the facility they have masks on,” said the clinic’s medical center director, Bryan Matthews.

The clinic’s model is something Wilkie said other facilities can learn from. “If I were to tell people to take a look here, I would take a look at the cooperation, about being involved in the community, and having that welcoming attitude,” he said.

Wilkie also said this is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country for veterans and believes by the end of the year Florida will overtake California for the number of veterans who live here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay and Arnold set for second meeting this season

Updated: moments ago

News

Catholic Charities returns from Louisiana after delivering aid to hurricane victims

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
If you are wanting to donate money or supplies to Lake Charles, you can visit catholiccharitiesswla.com or you can mail a donation to 1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA, 70601.

News

The NAACP holds online training for poll monitors

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
NAACP had one hour training session for poll monitors.

News

VITAS Healthcare donates $25,000 to the St. Andrews Community Medical Center

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
VITAS gives St. Andrews Community Medical Center a 25,000$ check on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Walton County prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Emergency officials say they are just glad that, unlike Sally, Zeta is moving through fast, and not dumping several inches of rain.

News

A new treatment to fight Glioblastoma now available in Panama City

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dani Travis
Hope Regional Cancer Center is now offering a different treatment for glioblastoma.

Tropics Headlines

Wednesday Evening Zeta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Zeta will impact Northwest Florida overnight

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Severe weather will be possible overnight with cooler weather moving in Thursday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Impacts from Zeta will move across the panhandle tonight with quiet weather returning Thursday.

News

850Strong Student of the Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Tate Troutman.