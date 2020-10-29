VITAS Healthcare donates $25,000 to the St. Andrews Community Medical Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Wednesday VITAS Healthcare stopped by the St. Andrews Community Medical Center and handed over a check for $25,000.

St. Andrews Community Medical Center is a non-profit medical clinic in Panama City that is supported by donors and volunteers. Medical center workers say without organizations like VITAS, the clinic wouldn’t be able to help so many people in the community.

Dr. Delbert Summey, the executive board president of the medical center was there to receive the check and said he could not be more grateful.

“To see a company that is just setting up in the Panama City/Bay County area come in and one of their key strategies is to identify how can they help other organizations in providing medical care to Bay Counties medically underserved, so we are excited about that," Gilbert Summey, Executive Board President, SAMC

VITAS will be in Calhoun County next week, giving another check to a ministry there.

