Walton County prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Zeta

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Just a few weeks ago, Walton County was preparing for Hurricane Sally, now during this active hurricane season, they could see some impacts from the latest tropical system-- Zeta.

“We’re expecting primarily just wind impacts, we’re going to get a little bit of surge, maybe one to three feet, usually four to five feet is when we trigger for an evacuation, so it doesn’t look like we’re going to have to do any evacuations at this point, we’re not going to open up any shelters, we do have folks on standby if we have to,” said Jeff Goldberg, director of Walton County Emergency Management.

Goldberg said, while we are not expecting the same impacts as those further west, people in Walton County could still experience power outages from the wind and tornadoes

“Because of the side that we’re on, we have the potential for tornados, so we’re just kind of keeping all of that in mind, we have folks coming in to work the emergency operations center overnight to respond to any issues that we might have,” said Goldberg.

In addition to wind, strong rip currents in the gulf have prompted the South Walton Fire District to fly double red flags, and they ask that people keep themselves and others safe by staying out of the water.

“We’re the professionals when it comes to the beach and the water conditions, nobody’s going to know it better than we do, and we don’t do this to try and ruin anybody’s vacation, we are just trying to keep ourselves and the public safe,” said Colin Perlaky, South Walton Fire District.

Emergency officials say they are just glad that, unlike Sally, Zeta is moving through fast, and not dumping several inches of rain.

