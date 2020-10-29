Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon over the coast of Louisiana. The storm will move inland over Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia tonight into Thursday. As the storm moves inland we will see a line of storms develop and slide through our area. As the storms move through there will be a risk of severe weather and tornadoes. Overnight winds will increase to 15-25mph, but we could see gusts to 40mph. Lows will remain steady in the 70s. On Thursday the rain will move out and so will the clouds. Temps will briefly climb to near 80 before falling over the afternoon through the 70s. Temperatures by Friday AM will be in the 50s.

The cool and sunny weather lasts into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.