Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Severe weather moves through overnight
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon over the coast of Louisiana. The storm will move inland over Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia tonight into Thursday. As the storm moves inland we will see a line of storms develop and slide through our area. As the storms move through there will be a risk of severe weather and tornadoes. Overnight winds will increase to 15-25mph, but we could see gusts to 40mph. Lows will remain steady in the 70s. On Thursday the rain will move out and so will the clouds. Temps will briefly climb to near 80 before falling over the afternoon through the 70s. Temperatures by Friday AM will be in the 50s.

The cool and sunny weather lasts into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

Wednesday Evening Zeta

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Zeta will impact Northwest Florida overnight

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Impacts from Zeta will move across the panhandle tonight with quiet weather returning Thursday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mainly cloudy skies today with a late day shower possible and turning breezy, highs reach the mid 80s.

News

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 21 hours ago
Warm and humid weather continues Wednesday the main impacts from Zeta coming Wednesday night/Thursday AM.

Latest News

Tuesday Night Zeta Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Impacts from Zeta will arrive in the panhandle Wednesday night.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
Zeta will make landfall later Wednesday in Louisiana with impacts here Wednesday night/Thursday

Hurricane Zeta 10-27-20

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers or thunderstorms likely, highs in the low 80s.

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Zeta

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
The latest on the potential impacts of Hurricane Zeta