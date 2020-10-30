Advertisement

Alligator weighing 1,000 lbs. caught in Blountstown

Corey Capps next to the 13 ft. and 1,008 lbs. alligator he caught in Blountstown.(Corey Capps)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - An alligator weighing a whopping 1,008 pounds and measuring a little more than 13 feet was caught just off of the Apalachicola River near Blountstown.

Corey Capps said he spotted the gator and decided to call up a friend who had an alligator hunting tag. The pair were able to harpoon the alligator and kill it with a bang stick.

Capps said they were in a 12 foot boat, making pulling the 13 foot gator a struggle, but they were eventually able to do so.

Capps told us he usually goes fishing in the area they caught the alligator. He said he has seen the alligator stalk him on a few of his fishing trips over the past three years.

For Capps, this successful hunt was one that he was working on for years.

