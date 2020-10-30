Bay District Schools is implementing a new mental health screener for students called CoVitality

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Students have faced many obstacles in the past two years like Hurricane Michael and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some with Bay District Schools are concerned about how the students are handling all the challenges.

Bay District Schools have decided to implement a mental health screener for students called CoVitality.

A three-part consent form for students and parents has already been sent out and Bay District Schools hope to get the forms back by Thanksgiving break.

“So once we come back from the Thanksgiving break we want to use those next two weeks to implement our screeners, and they are online so once the students take it we will receive almost immediate results regarding their particular situation that they have," said Dawn Capes, Director of Student Wellness Programs for Bay County Schools.

Here is a video from Bay District Schools explaining the new screener: https://vimeo.com/472617143

