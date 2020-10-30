Coats For Kids Drive Going On Until November 13th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The temperature will be dropping this weekend and that’s a perfect reminder that not every child has a nice warm coat, but you can help

The Panama City law firm of Manuel & Thompson has been involved in the Coats For Kids Program for almost two decades.

In the past, they accepted all coats that were in good shape but now because of the pandemic they can only accept new coats. If you would prefer not to go into a store shopping on-line and drop shipping could be an alternative. You have until November 13th to get your donations in.

Waylon Thompson of Manuel & Thompson said “We’re trying to stick with the normal time frame because once wintertime gets here the kids need the coats and so we’re trying to get that done as quickly as we can. Get the coats in and get them distributed.”

Since Hurricane Michael the number of drop off locations has been reduced to the following locations :

WJHG- 8195 Front Beach Rd. , PCB

ANY INNOVATIONS CREDIT UNION OFFICE

MANUEL & THOMPSON LAW OFFICE- 314 Magnolia Ave. , PC

BAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE- 3421 Hwy. 77, PC

GRANNY CANTRELL’S- 103 W 23rd St, PC

