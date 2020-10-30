Advertisement

Deane Bozeman School gets into the Halloween Holiday Spirit.

It was dress-up day for the faculty at Deane Bozeman School on Thursday.
(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Halloween is this weekend and teachers and students at Deane Bozeman school are getting into the holiday spirit.

Thursday was deemed dress-up day for the faculty and they certainly got creative with their costumes.

Staff members dressed up as jack-o-lanterns, monsters, superheroes and there was even a chili cook-off champion walking the halls.

While the students seem to enjoy seeing their teachers in a different light it appears the teachers were having more fun.

“Here at Bozeman we are all about building moral, and we know that we can come to school and we can learn and we can also have fun along the way, and so giving them a little bit of normalcy, this is a big event for them, kids love Halloween and they love the fall, so giving them a moment to get outside the box and have fun,” said Ivan Beach, Principal at Deane Bozeman Schools School

Friday will be dress-up day for the students and there will also be a candy walk for the elementary school.

