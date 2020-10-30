Advertisement

Fair opens in Panama City

The fair will be selling all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.
The fair will be selling all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.
By Grayson Jarvis and Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE THURSDAY 6:30 PM: The fair has opened in the Parking lot of the Panama City Mall. It is set to run from Thursday, October 29 to Sunday, November 1, but the license from the city is set to expire on the fourth. The fair is looking to extend its stay until then.

If you have driven by the Panama City Mall you have probably noticed the fair is there, but it isn’t open yet.

Mitchell Brothers Amusements was supposed to open up last week but due to complications, they have to push their open date back. Right now, the food and games at the fair are permitted to be open but the rides have to be inspected by the state.

The plan is to have the rides inspected Wednesday. Once they are approved by the state, plans must be sent to city officials. When city officials get all paperwork and approve the plans, the fair can open.

We spoke to the fair’s safety operations manager, Paul Marini, who said for the fair to be open each ride has to be operating at 100 percent.

“Now we are ready for inspection and we feel that our equipment is 100 percent and we can pass Florida 100 percent law and we should be good to go. The next step is getting through inspection and we should be able to obtain all of our permits and be ready to open,” Marini said.

Marini says he hopes to see the fair up and running by Thursday.

