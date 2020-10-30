Florida passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 800,216 cases reported. There are 789,714 cases involving Florida residents and 10,502 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,927 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,858 cases. This includes 6,594 residents and 207 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 134 people have died from the virus and 391 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 21 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 6,473 cases. This includes 6,315 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 57 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 130 people have died from the virus. 343 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 24 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,491 cases. 2,185 of the cases are residents and 273 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 30 deaths from the virus and 126 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,244 cases. 1,225 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 78 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there are five people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 924 cases. There are 898 residents and 16 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths reported and 32 hospitalizations. As of Friday morning, there are three people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,143 cases. There are 3,087 local cases and 37 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 186 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, five people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 723 cases, 716 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 39 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday morning, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 941 cases. They are 928 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 56 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday morning, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 773 cases. There are 765 residents and six non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 534 cases of COVID-19. 533 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 11 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 26 available adult ICU beds out of the 149 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

