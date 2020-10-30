Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday Morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning as yesterday’s cold front has swept through. There is a bank of clouds drifting south through Alabama that we’ll watch for maybe some in the Wiregrass to see early on this morning. However, if you do happen to see them early on in the morning, they won’t last much more than an hour or so after sunrise. Most will start off the day with plenty of sunshine, and some chilly temperatures!

We’re starting off in the widespread 50s this morning, if not upper 40s for some inland. Many will want a jacket to start the day or a comfortable sweater as we’re only going to slowly warm throughout the day. We’ll largely stay in the 50s for most of the morning, reaching the 60s by the midday, and top out around 70° for maybe 30min this afternoon. That’s under abundant sunshine too!

The great news is we’re going to carry that sunshine, and fall-like conditions into the upcoming weekend! High pressure settles in to our north today and into the weekend helping to bring plenty of sunshine for our skies. But eventually, as we sit at the base of the ridge, easterly flow will start to warm us up a bit through the weekend.

Nothing overly warm, however, as we’ll still manage 50s in the morning hours; low 50s for Saturday and upper 50s for Sunday. Afternoon highs will manage the mid 70s on Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday. So, still very much fall-like for this time of year, but a gradually uptick.

The uptick won’t continue into next week, however, as another cold front is on the way for the end of the day on Sunday! It’ll pass through dry, but we may notice a few more clouds in our sky on Sunday. That’s going to really bring a chill to start off the week, next week...temperatures by sunrise Monday will be in the 40s!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine for most, and after a few morning clouds for some in the Wiregrass or South Alabama. Highs today barely reach 70° for 30min or so this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this sunny and fall like stretch into the weekend, with an even cooler start to next week!

