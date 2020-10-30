Hurricane Sally survivors have one month left to apply for FEMA help

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Sally survivors who had damages that were uninsured have one month left to apply for help from FEMA.

FEMA representatives say people have until December 1st to register.

If you need to register with FEMA, you can visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or call 1-800-621-3362.

One month since Sally hit, FEMA has given out $94 million in grants, loans, and flood insurance payments. They say $19.2 million has been given to 4,554 individuals and households. They say $25.9 million has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster loans for 653 homeowners, renters, and businesses. The National Flood Insurance Program has received 4,383 claims and paid $49.7 million.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.