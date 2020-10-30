Advertisement

Hurricane Sally survivors have one month left to apply for FEMA help

One of several FEMA workers is shown at FEMA's Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) outside the Bay County Library.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Sally survivors who had damages that were uninsured have one month left to apply for help from FEMA.

FEMA representatives say people have until December 1st to register.

If you need to register with FEMA, you can visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or call 1-800-621-3362.

One month since Sally hit, FEMA has given out $94 million in grants, loans, and flood insurance payments. They say $19.2 million has been given to 4,554 individuals and households. They say $25.9 million has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for disaster loans for 653 homeowners, renters, and businesses. The National Flood Insurance Program has received 4,383 claims and paid $49.7 million.

