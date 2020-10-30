Advertisement

Making your vote count, inside local canvassing board meeting

Volunteers for the Bay County canvassing board help separate ballots.
Volunteers for the Bay County canvassing board help separate ballots.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

In the canvassing board room of the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office democracy was in action Thursday as volunteers continued canvassing vote by mail ballots. An assembly line of volunteers carefully monitored by elections officials were charged with organizing ballots to be counted.

“All your vote by mail ballots- which we’ve got well over 26,000- had to be separated out of their envelopes secretly, you know, separately,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen.

The goal is to make sure every ballot is counted and to catch common mistakes.

“We’ve had people circle the names instead of fill in the ovals. Do not do X’s, do not do checkmarks. It says right on the ballot ‘fill in the oval',” said Andersen, and when you do fill in that oval don’t press down too hard on your pen causing the ink to bleed through the ballot. “You don’t have to perfectly fill in the oval. It needs to be lightly. If you’re too aggressive with it and you push through the ballot and poke a hole through the other side it makes it see it differently,” he said.

Some ballots were missing signatures. Andersen said, “but the great news is we’re going to chase you. We’re going to call you if we’ve got your phone number, we’re going to text you.” Others included something else- “we say breakfast usually gets involved in some of the ballots to be honest with you because there’s coffee or pieces of pancake.”

But Andersen says more than 50% of registered Bay County voters have already made their voices heard and this election year could break records, “74% is the highest that we’ve ever had. I anticipate we may reach a record on this one,” said Andersen.

Andersen also said if you still have not submitted your vote by mail ballot it is too late to put it in the postal system. Instead, drop it off at a super-voting site dropbox or at the supervisor of elections office to make sure your vote gets counted.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP cut Democrats’ vote lead in half over five days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
With five days remaining in this election, Democrats maintain an advantage in ballots cast, but the GOP continues to cut into their lead.

News

ECP airport unveils master plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Thursday, officials unveiled the master plan for ECP in its first public meeting. However, officials said there is no set time for the proposed projects.

News

Single vendor proposed for public South Walton beaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
One solution code compliance director Tony Cornman gives for overcrowding, is allowing only one vendor on the public beaches.

News

Bay District Schools is implementing a new mental health screener for students called CoVitality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
A new mental health screener is being implemented in Bay District Schools.

Latest News

News

Deane Bozeman School gets into the Halloween Holiday Spirit.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
It was dress-up day for the faculty at Deane Bozeman School on Thursday.

News

Making history in the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN triathlon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The race will take place on November 7th.

News

Coats For Kids Drive Going On Until November 13th

Updated: 3 hours ago
In the past they accepted all coats that were in good shape but now because of the pandemic they can only accept new coats

News

Fair opens in Panama City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis and Natalie Williams
The fair dates are currently from October 29 to November 1.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
In the wake of Zeta much cooler air is moving into the panhandle

News

Supervisors will push to keep election records secret

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a 20-year-old Florida man accessed Governor DeSantis' voter registration record and changed his address, state supervisors are expected to push next Legislative session to keep your election records secret.