Advertisement

Single vendor proposed for public South Walton beaches

South Walton beaches could be limited to one single vendor.
South Walton beaches could be limited to one single vendor.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Walton County has 26 miles of beaches. But only 23 percent, or six miles, of that, is public.

As the county develops, and more people come to visit, many complain, saying there is an overabundance of beach chairs.

One solution code compliance director Tony Cornman gives, is allowing only one vendor on the public beaches.

Beach vendors said, if the county put bids out for a single vendor, it would hurt the economy.

“It’s going to come straight down to the tourist or resident because prices are going to double or triple, whereas the system we have right now can remain low because every single vendor, there’s no discrimination whatsoever, can participate in the managed vendor program as long as they’re a permitted Walton County beach vendor,” said Philip Poundstone, chairman of South Walton Beach Services Association.

While big vendors would be able to compete, small vendors operators, like Kendall Bennett, would be forced out of the market.

“We’d have to shut down,” said Bennett, who operates a beach chair rental company.

Bennett operates her business during the summer and says it pays for her school.

“Right now this is my only source of income, this is what puts me through school, it pays my bills throughout the year when I can’t work because I play a sport, so the money I make running my business through the summer is what gets me through the whole year,” said Bennett.

Cornman’s recommended changes to the beach activities ordinance come after public workshops were held earlier this month, asking Walton County residents what they would like to see change on the beaches.

“I think if the county wants to do one big vendor, basically, they’re going to run into the same problems that the bigger companies run into now,” said Poundstone.

In the report given to commissioners, Cornman also suggests allowing the county to hire seasonal employees to do the vending. but they say, even that would hurt them.

Cornman was not available for an interview at the time of publishing.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP cut Democrats’ vote lead in half over five days

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
With five days remaining in this election, Democrats maintain an advantage in ballots cast, but the GOP continues to cut into their lead.

News

ECP airport unveils master plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Thursday, officials unveiled the master plan for ECP in its first public meeting. However, officials said there is no set time for the proposed projects.

News

Bay District Schools is implementing a new mental health screener for students called CoVitality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
A new mental health screener is being implemented in Bay District Schools.

News

Deane Bozeman School gets into the Halloween Holiday Spirit.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
It was dress-up day for the faculty at Deane Bozeman School on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Making history in the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN triathlon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The race will take place on November 7th.

News

Coats For Kids Drive Going On Until November 13th

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the past they accepted all coats that were in good shape but now because of the pandemic they can only accept new coats

News

Fair opens in Panama City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis and Natalie Williams
The fair dates are currently from October 29 to November 1.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
In the wake of Zeta much cooler air is moving into the panhandle

News

Supervisors will push to keep election records secret

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a 20-year-old Florida man accessed Governor DeSantis' voter registration record and changed his address, state supervisors are expected to push next Legislative session to keep your election records secret.

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responds to shark bite incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An individual was bitten by a shark Thursday on St. George Island according to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies.