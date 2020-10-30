Three tried, four sentenced for conspiracy from Holmes County FBI investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Almost a year after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a county Executive Director of United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency with orchestrating a broad-based conspiracy to steal government drought assistance funds and hide the actions through identify theft, tax evasion and other federal crimes, three more trials have taken place and four other people were sentenced.

In November 2019, 29 people were indicted, alleged to have defrauded the federal government, and tax payers, of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A federal jury found Duane Crawson, 43, of Bonifay, led the conspiracy that included a former Holmes County Clerk of Court and numerous other individuals. They found that between May and December 2017, while employed as a County Executive Director of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency for Bay, Holmes, and Washington Counties, Crawson made a kickback scheme in which he and his co-conspirators obtained about $400,534 in taxpayer money illegally. Crawson submitted fraudulent claims for livestock and farmland parcels not actually owned or leased by the conspirators, resulting in drought assistance funds being put in their bank accounts. Then the co-conspirators paid Crawson a portion of the money in the form of a cash kickback.

On October 23, the jury in the trial of Danyel Witt found him guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of government funds, and aggravated identity theft. The same jury returned not guilty verdicts for Jeremiah Rollins and Justin Chopelas on charges of conspiracy and theft of government funds. Witt’s sentencing is set for January.

The other 26 defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft of government funds. The sentences are:

probation;

• Shyloe Rose Sachse, of Bonifay, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Tillman Douglas Mears, of Bonifay, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Dawn Marie Crutchfield, of Bonifay Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Megan Leann Roof, of Westville, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Billy Coal Bradshaw, of Bonifay, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• James Erwin Mancill, of Bonifay, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Joseph Matthew Crowder, of Caryville, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Audrey Lynn Smith, of Caryville, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Brian Anthony Ammons, of Ponce De Leon, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Taylor Ward Stripling, of Westville, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Dawn Marie Roof, of Chipley, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Daniel Olajuwon Boston, of Chipley, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Chassity Lynn Lee, of Bonifay, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Jennifer Marie McCabe, of Bonifay, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Justina Rae Williams, of Caryville, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Joseph Bailey Alexander, of Chipley, Florida, 4 years of probation;

• Douglas Edward Mixon, of Westville, Florida, 2 years of probation

Crawson, Davey, Mancill, and Paul also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft. Crawson also pleaded guilty to tax evasion, as well as obstruction of the internal revenue laws.

The case resulted from a 20 month investigation by law enforcement agencies and prosecutors at all levels of government, including the United States Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations.

