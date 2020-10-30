Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler weather is moving into the panhandle
Here's a look at your Friday Forecast
Here's a look at your Friday Forecast(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In the wake of Zeta we have seen a cold front pass over the panhandle that is bringing much cooler temperatures to our area. We will see lows tonight fall to near 50. Winds will be West at 5-15 mph. On Friday it will be a lot less muggy, sunny, and cooler with highs near 70. The weekend ahead looks great with sunny skies expected and a comfortable evening Saturday for Trick or Treating. Temps will be in the 70s.

Another cold front brings much cooler weather by Monday. That will knock temps down into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

