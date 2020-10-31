A new addition to the Lazy Acres Family Farm has people getting in the Halloween spirit

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - One beloved family-owned farm in Jackson County is bringing the fun fall festivities for all. The Lazy Acres Family Farm has been around for more than 80 years, but is making an extra big impression this season.

“People sort of discovered us as a result of COVID,” Owner Ryan Ziglar said.

COVID-19 taking a positive toll on their farmers market and Ziglar says they sold out of meat four times already. But at least a thousand people have come through his farm for something else…

“We started the corn maze wanting to add another dimension to what the farm does,” said Ziglar.

Ziglar added the corn maze is three acres wide and typically takes 30 minutes to get through. Some mothers tell me just what it meant to their families to get to have this experience outside.

“It’s got all kinds of little paths and places you can get turned around and the kids were having a blast trying to find the different scare crows,” he said.

Things might’ve looked different this year because of COVID-19, but Ziglar says he was just happy he could have a successful October and spread the fall spirit in a safe, outdoor way.

“I think it’s just a really good opportunity for people to get out, experience the farm, experience life at a little bit of a slower pace,” said Ziglar.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.