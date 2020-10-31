Advertisement

A new addition to the Lazy Acres Family Farm has people getting in the Halloween spirit

The Lazy Acres Family Farm unveils a new addition for the month of October.
The Lazy Acres Family Farm unveils a new addition for the month of October.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - One beloved family-owned farm in Jackson County is bringing the fun fall festivities for all. The Lazy Acres Family Farm has been around for more than 80 years, but is making an extra big impression this season.

“People sort of discovered us as a result of COVID,” Owner Ryan Ziglar said.

COVID-19 taking a positive toll on their farmers market and Ziglar says they sold out of meat four times already. But at least a thousand people have come through his farm for something else…

“We started the corn maze wanting to add another dimension to what the farm does,” said Ziglar.

Ziglar added the corn maze is three acres wide and typically takes 30 minutes to get through. Some mothers tell me just what it meant to their families to get to have this experience outside.

“It’s got all kinds of little paths and places you can get turned around and the kids were having a blast trying to find the different scare crows,” he said.

Things might’ve looked different this year because of COVID-19, but Ziglar says he was just happy he could have a successful October and spread the fall spirit in a safe, outdoor way.

“I think it’s just a really good opportunity for people to get out, experience the farm, experience life at a little bit of a slower pace,” said Ziglar.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local taxes on ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Votes in at least two dozen counties are being asked to increase taxes on themselves or provide tax breaks for businesses creating jobs.

News

Meals on Wheels Donation

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Panama City Parrot Head Club is donating to the Meals on Wheels program.

News

Halloween Tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're talking with law enforcement and parents about Halloween safety tips before tomorrow night's trick or treating.

News

Trunk or Treat

Updated: 1 hour ago
Beachy Beach Real Estate is hosting a Trunk or Treat to raise money for the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center.

Latest News

News

Tax Referendum

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than two dozen counties are asking voters to raise taxes for schools or allow tax breaks for businesses.

News

Safety reminders this Halloween during the pandemic and election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bay County Sheriff’s officials want to remind families there is a safe way to trick or treat yourself to some candy.

News

Trunk-or-treat raises money for Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Organizers hope to raise $30,000 at the end of the night.

News

Healthy Start unveils “Safe Sleep” initiative for newborns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The campaign aims to help educate new families and anyone involved in the care of a baby on how they should safely sleep.

News

Panama City Parrot Head Club donates to Meals on Wheels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Bay County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers and encourages anyone interested to contact its volunteer coordinator for more information.

News

Tipped employees protest amendment that would raise minimum wage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Those for the change, say raising the minimum wage would also raise the quality of work employees do.