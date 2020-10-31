A new animal is making his Zoo World debut

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Families visiting Zoo World Saturday will get more than just candy, a new animal is making his debut just in time for Zoo Boo.

Meet Tug.

He is a 6-year-old South American Tabir. The four-legged herbivore came from a zoo in Virginia to his brand new exhibit here made up of recycled materials from old exhibits. Zoo World director Kayte Holmes said when you go to zoos, a Tabir isn’t usually on the animal roster.

“We always try to keep in mind ‘what’s something people don’t normally get to see’ and that’s what we bring here just to keep it interesting, fresh, and really exciting,” said Holmes. “Not only do we have our new species to the zoo, but we also have Zoo Boo, one of our best events all year.”

Holmes said Zoo Boo usually brings in thousands of trick-or-treaters but expects this year to look a little different due to COVID-19. She adds that their five-acre facility is the perfect way to socially distance outdoors. Zoo Boo is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

