Alaqua Animal Refuge reopens to the public

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Alaqua Animal Refuge has officially reopened to the public since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s only open in a limited capacity.

Their hours will be from 12 to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday... and guests will only be allowed in outdoor areas, not inside the buildings.

Part of the reason they cannot fully reopen is because of damage from hurricane sally.

Founder and director of Alaqua Laurie Hood said, they are just glad to have their fosters back, and they can’t wait to find new homes for them.

“We have had animals in foster since March, a lot of these cats, like this cute little guy right here, were born in a foster home, so the public hasn’t been able to see them, we’ve been doing virtual adoptions, but there’s nothing like meeting these little guys in person, so we hope that we have an amazing weekend and find all these guys homes,” said Hood.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged between visitors and staff members.

