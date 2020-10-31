Furry Friends 5K run/walk kicks off Halloween

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

A scary cool event Saturday morning had two and four-legged creatures out to get Halloween off to a howling good start.

The Humane Society’s Bay County annual Furry Friend 5k run/walk started bright and early at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

The race was originally set for six months ago but COVID-19 stopped it in its tracks.

The shelter for the Humane Society was badly damaged in Hurricane Michael and they’re slowly getting repairs made. The proceeds from the run are helping toward the goal of reopening.

If you couldn’t make it out to the event there are other ways you can help.

“We just reopened our thrift store and the thrift store is kind of like the base building block to getting the shelter back open so we have to give that a little bit of time. Obviously, the more people who come and shop at the thrift store the quicker that would be,” said Humane Society President Mary Gauden.

The target date to reopen the shelter is next spring.

