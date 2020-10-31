Advertisement

Healthy Start unveils “Safe Sleep” initiative for newborns

Healthy Start is kicking off a "Safe Sleep" initiative for newborns
Healthy Start is kicking off a "Safe Sleep" initiative for newborns(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Healthy Start in Bay County is kicking off a new initiative to make sure newborns are sleeping safely.

The campaign aims to help educate new families and anyone involved in the care of a baby on how they should safely sleep.

Officials say the program is similar to one started in Duval County and will provide the new families with a onesie among other items to remind them of the A-B-Cs of safe sleep for infants.

“Alone, on their back, and in a crib. Nothing in the crib, a very bare crib,” said Healthy Start Executive Director Sharon Trainor. “We have an average of 3,500 unsafe sleep deaths of newborns to a year old babies in the United States annually. It’s 100 percent preventable.”

Healthy Start is partnering with local hospitals, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, and others.

They hope to start the program by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panama City Parrot Head Club donates to Meals on Wheels

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Bay County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers and encourages anyone interested to contact its volunteer coordinator for more information.

News

Tipped employees protest amendment that would raise minimum wage

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Those for the change, say raising the minimum wage would also raise the quality of work employees do.

News

Locals say their campaign signs being stolen from properties

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Residents of the Summerwood community in Panama City Beach their President Trump signs have repeatedly been stolen or even vandalized. Representatives from both political parties say they’re experiencing the issue.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge reopens to the public

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Alaqua Animal Refuge has officially reopened to the public since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Florida’s First Lady makes case for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis is making a push for students to return to in-class learning full time.

News

Florida passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,927 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Alligator weighing 1,000 lbs. caught in Blountstown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An alligator weighing a whopping 1,008 lbs. and measuring a little more than 13 ft. was caught just off of the Apalachicola River.

News

House Lights Up for Halloween

Updated: 8 hours ago
If you do not live in this neighborhood, your last day to see the display will be Friday 10/30, because the neighborhood will be closed to anyone other than residents on Halloween.

News

House lights up for Halloween

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
If you do not live in this neighborhood, your last day to see the display will be Friday 10/30, because the neighborhood will be closed to anyone other than residents on Halloween.

News

Ironman Participant Making History

Updated: 9 hours ago
The race will take place on November 7th.