Healthy Start unveils “Safe Sleep” initiative for newborns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Healthy Start in Bay County is kicking off a new initiative to make sure newborns are sleeping safely.

The campaign aims to help educate new families and anyone involved in the care of a baby on how they should safely sleep.

Officials say the program is similar to one started in Duval County and will provide the new families with a onesie among other items to remind them of the A-B-Cs of safe sleep for infants.

“Alone, on their back, and in a crib. Nothing in the crib, a very bare crib,” said Healthy Start Executive Director Sharon Trainor. “We have an average of 3,500 unsafe sleep deaths of newborns to a year old babies in the United States annually. It’s 100 percent preventable.”

Healthy Start is partnering with local hospitals, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, and others.

They hope to start the program by the end of the year.

