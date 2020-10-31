Advertisement

Local taxes on ballot

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Votes in at least two dozen counties are being asked to increase taxes on themselves or provide tax breaks for businesses creating jobs.

The success of local tax referendums is often related to how much control citizens have over the use of the funds.

There are more than 25 tax referendums in the hands of local voters around the state.

In nine counties, school boards are seeking to raise the sales tax by a penny, a half penny, or increase local property taxes.

Andrea Messina is the Executive Director of the Florida School Boards Association.

“There certainly are demands from their communities to upgrade or provide more services, or facilities depending on what it is that people are going for. And the districts do not have the funding currently to provide what the community is asking for,” said Messina.

The number of school referendums is actually down from two years ago when 21 were on the ballot.

All passed.

“So clearly the communities wanted to support their local school districts,” said Messina.

Another eight counties want to grant tax breaks for new or expanding businesses.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses isn’t taking a position on them, but told us the employment landscape is changing drastically.

“We’re seeing growth in manufacturing, in services, in construction. And if people want to get on with their lives they need to look at the opportunities that there are in those industries,” said Bill Here, Executive Director of NFIB Florida.

Four counties are seeking additional funding for police, fire, or other social needs.

Manatee County is asking voters to approve a $50 million bond to protect water resources and the environment, Holmes County wants to fund a hospital and Walton County has a tourist development tax on the ballot.

And two counties are asking voters to approve a half mil increase in property taxes for children’s services.

Pollsters we talked to said surveys before and during the pandemic show at most a one percent reduction in support for some taxes, but then added the caveat, they could be wrong on Tuesday.

