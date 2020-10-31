Locals say their campaign signs being stolen from properties

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

As the presidential election draws near, tensions are high and some locals have turned to political vandalism. In one Panama City Beach neighborhood residents say their first amendment right is being stolen.

“They’re taking signs up left and right. There’s probably been 20-25 signs taken from there. Most of our neighbors down the street on Summerwood have had all their signs taken out,” said Panama City Beach resident Randy Matson.

Residents of the Summerwood community claim their President Trump signs have repeatedly been stolen or even vandalized.

“The person said there was a brown jeep going through here with a couple of kids in it that were taking signs up. They caught them but they couldn’t get their license number in time because it was dark,” said Matson.

Bay County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Wood said unfortunately she’s not surprised. “We’re at the point now we’re probably down to 25 yard signs at the Republican headquarters. We had tens of thousands of them over the last six months. We’re down to nothing.”

But she knows Republicans aren’t the only ones facing this issue. “It’s annoying, sure. But you know, I’m sure too that the Biden campaign is having the same issue,” said Wood.

“Biden/Harris signs have just been repeatedly stolen, repeatedly stolen and then we’ve replaced them and they get stolen again,” said Biden Victory Center’s director, Alvin Peters. He said his own signs have been recently stolen. “This year though seems to be particularly intense and polarized and there’s a lot more anger. There’s a lot of odd birds flying when I wave a Biden/Harris sign from the side of the road but also a lot of honks.”

While both parties say no one should have their property stolen, the best way to voice your opinion is at the polls.

“Just be respectful and, you know, respect my property. I’ll respect your property,” said Matson.

Some residents said while you can steal their signs, their voices can’t be stolen.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.