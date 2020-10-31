One local food pantry gives out much more than candy this Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Halloween came with some extra treats this year. Local organizations hosted a second Love Feeds Hungry food giveaway at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Saturday morning.

“Times are hard, people need to eat and we have the ability to do this for the community,” LGBTQ Center of Bay County events director William Shurbutt-Rardin said.

Shurbutt-Rardin said their boxes feed anywhere between four to six people in a family. He said the center received 20,000 pounds of food from Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“With COVID it put a lot of people out of work and a lot of folks are having a hard time finding jobs and making ends meet,” said Shurbutt-Rardin.

Free Mom Hugs Northwest Regional leader Trisha Pyzik said the community has suffered from more than just COVID-19, but also Hurricane Michael and the storms thereafter.

“People are still struggling from a lot of catastrophic events, so I think this helps tremendously just getting people fed,” said Pyzik.

Shurbutt-Rardin said with the pandemic, they have to think outside of the box on how to help people. This now involves asking people to stay in their cars and a touchless exchange of food. He said anytime you can give a couple of boxes of free groceries, people can use that money elsewhere.

“If they could take that money and put it on rent, medicine, other necessities in life, then this food goes a lot further than we can even imagine,” said Shurbutt-Rardin.

Shurbutt-Rardin said they helped more than 120 families Saturday.

