Advertisement

Panama City Parrot Head Club donates to Meals on Wheels

The $1,000 donation will generate $10,000 worth of hot meals.
The $1,000 donation will generate $10,000 worth of hot meals.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

During the pandemic, senior citizens in our community have needed a smiling face to look forward to more than ever.

Not only does Meals on Wheels deliver that smiling face, but they also deliver a hot meal. Those hot meals wouldn’t be possible without donations.

The Panama City Parrot Head Club made a $1,000 donation Friday afternoon to Meals on Wheels, but that donation will turn into much more.

“It will multiply times ten, so that $1,000 serving as a local match, will generate $10,000 in service dollars and will feed people with $10,000 worth of home-delivered meals,” said CEO of Bay County Council on Aging Beth Coulliette.

The Bay County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers and encourages anyone interested to contact its volunteer coordinator for more information.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Healthy Start unveils “Safe Sleep” initiative for newborns

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The campaign aims to help educate new families and anyone involved in the care of a baby on how they should safely sleep.

News

Tipped employees protest amendment that would raise minimum wage

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Those for the change, say raising the minimum wage would also raise the quality of work employees do.

News

Locals say their campaign signs being stolen from properties

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Residents of the Summerwood community in Panama City Beach their President Trump signs have repeatedly been stolen or even vandalized. Representatives from both political parties say they’re experiencing the issue.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge reopens to the public

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Alaqua Animal Refuge has officially reopened to the public since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Florida’s First Lady makes case for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis is making a push for students to return to in-class learning full time.

News

Florida passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,927 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Alligator weighing 1,000 lbs. caught in Blountstown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An alligator weighing a whopping 1,008 lbs. and measuring a little more than 13 ft. was caught just off of the Apalachicola River.

News

House Lights Up for Halloween

Updated: 8 hours ago
If you do not live in this neighborhood, your last day to see the display will be Friday 10/30, because the neighborhood will be closed to anyone other than residents on Halloween.

News

House lights up for Halloween

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
If you do not live in this neighborhood, your last day to see the display will be Friday 10/30, because the neighborhood will be closed to anyone other than residents on Halloween.

News

Ironman Participant Making History

Updated: 9 hours ago
The race will take place on November 7th.