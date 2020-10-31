Panama City Parrot Head Club donates to Meals on Wheels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

During the pandemic, senior citizens in our community have needed a smiling face to look forward to more than ever.

Not only does Meals on Wheels deliver that smiling face, but they also deliver a hot meal. Those hot meals wouldn’t be possible without donations.

The Panama City Parrot Head Club made a $1,000 donation Friday afternoon to Meals on Wheels, but that donation will turn into much more.

“It will multiply times ten, so that $1,000 serving as a local match, will generate $10,000 in service dollars and will feed people with $10,000 worth of home-delivered meals,” said CEO of Bay County Council on Aging Beth Coulliette.

The Bay County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers and encourages anyone interested to contact its volunteer coordinator for more information.

