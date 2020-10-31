Advertisement

Safety reminders this Halloween during the pandemic and election

Bay County Sheriff’s officials want to remind families there is a safe way to trick or treat yourself to some candy.
Bay County Sheriff's officials want to remind families there is a safe way to trick or treat yourself to some candy.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

When the clock strikes midnight, it’s officially Halloween.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials want to remind families there is a safe way to trick or treat yourself to some candy.

“The same rules still apply this year. Don’t go into a stranger’s home, don’t go into anyone’s home really on Halloween, you don’t need to, or anyone’s car," Bay County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said.

It may be a different experience this year with COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean kids can’t still celebrate.

Local health experts recommend avoiding direct contact when handing out candy.

Another additional aspect this year: election signs are out in yards along with decor.

“Don’t deface political signs, do not steal political signs. It’s still against the law. We want to advise kids to think twice about something like that. Or anybody that might think it’s funny to do on Halloween," Corley said.

Corley also said not to eat any candy that is already opened, and make sure families coordinate where exactly children will be trick-or-treating.

“You might want to send flashlights with them because some neighborhoods may not have all the street lights repaired yet," Corley said.

If you still feel your neighborhood is unsafe after Hurricane Michael, other community events are scheduled Saturday.

“Since the hurricane, we still have some communities or some neighborhoods that maybe aren’t the safest to walk in whether it be cracked sidewalks from fallen trees or things like that. So it’s a good environment to have the family come out in a safely well-lit area," Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil said.

Halloween Fest in St. Andrews will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat in Downtown Panama City will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

