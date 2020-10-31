Trunk-or-treat raises money for Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Eating candy is even better when it’s for a good cause.

Friday night, Beachy Beach Real Estate hosted a trunk-or-treat and chili cook-off in an effort to raise money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Organizers said kids visited dozens of themed trunks, from Jurassic Park to Toy Story, each spaced out six feet apart and equipped with hand sanitizer.

They also said there were more than 30 different chilis to taste, for a small price of $5.

Organizers hope to raise $30,000 at the end of the night.

“It is like shell shock... It just threw me for a loop. I just kept going and kept changing my goal and then finally my goal was $20,000 and we hit that. I was just amazed at all the generosity and all the kindness that people are being the light and it’s amazing,” Beachy Beach Real Estate realtor Savannah Mettille said.

Sponsor tents gave out free swag and raffles were also set up to raise money.

