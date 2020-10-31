Advertisement

Trunk-or-treat raises money for Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

One of the trunks set up was Toy Story themed.
One of the trunks set up was Toy Story themed.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Eating candy is even better when it’s for a good cause.

Friday night, Beachy Beach Real Estate hosted a trunk-or-treat and chili cook-off in an effort to raise money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Organizers said kids visited dozens of themed trunks, from Jurassic Park to Toy Story, each spaced out six feet apart and equipped with hand sanitizer.

They also said there were more than 30 different chilis to taste, for a small price of $5.

Organizers hope to raise $30,000 at the end of the night.

“It is like shell shock... It just threw me for a loop. I just kept going and kept changing my goal and then finally my goal was $20,000 and we hit that. I was just amazed at all the generosity and all the kindness that people are being the light and it’s amazing,” Beachy Beach Real Estate realtor Savannah Mettille said.

Sponsor tents gave out free swag and raffles were also set up to raise money.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety reminders this Halloween during the pandemic and election

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Bay County Sheriff’s officials want to remind families there is a safe way to trick or treat yourself to some candy.

News

Healthy Start unveils “Safe Sleep” initiative for newborns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The campaign aims to help educate new families and anyone involved in the care of a baby on how they should safely sleep.

News

Panama City Parrot Head Club donates to Meals on Wheels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The Bay County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers and encourages anyone interested to contact its volunteer coordinator for more information.

News

Tipped employees protest amendment that would raise minimum wage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Those for the change, say raising the minimum wage would also raise the quality of work employees do.

Latest News

News

Locals say their campaign signs being stolen from properties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Residents of the Summerwood community in Panama City Beach their President Trump signs have repeatedly been stolen or even vandalized. Representatives from both political parties say they’re experiencing the issue.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge reopens to the public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Alaqua Animal Refuge has officially reopened to the public since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Florida’s First Lady makes case for in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis is making a push for students to return to in-class learning full time.

News

Florida passes 800,000 COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 16,927 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Alligator weighing 1,000 lbs. caught in Blountstown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An alligator weighing a whopping 1,008 lbs. and measuring a little more than 13 ft. was caught just off of the Apalachicola River.

News

House Lights Up for Halloween

Updated: 10 hours ago
If you do not live in this neighborhood, your last day to see the display will be Friday 10/30, because the neighborhood will be closed to anyone other than residents on Halloween.