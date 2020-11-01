Educating the youth on voting this Halloween

GLENWOOD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various groups in Glenwood found a way to mix candy and voting to celebrate Halloween.

Groups such as Black Voters Matter and the NAACP decorated cars and tents for a Trunk or Treat event Saturday.

The event aimed to educate children about voting and also give parents a chance to give their children something to do while they exercise their right to vote.

“We want to encourage you to become a part of our system of voting,” said event organizers Mechelle Grady. “Learn about your government, be a part of the decisions that are being made, because voting is the future.”

Groups will also be encouraging voters to come participate in Souls to the Polls Sunday after church.

