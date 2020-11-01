Halloween Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Whoever complained about the weather for Halloween is batty!

Some scattered shower activity is possible along the coastal eastern portions of the Panhandle today, but any rain will likely subside before sunrise. Following that, sunny skies will be the story for at least the next week, with a blast of colder air to start out the work week. A new system is brewing in the tropics as well.

