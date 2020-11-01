Advertisement

Halloween Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Whoever complained about the weather for Halloween is batty!

Some scattered shower activity is possible along the coastal eastern portions of the Panhandle today, but any rain will likely subside before sunrise. Following that, sunny skies will be the story for at least the next week, with a blast of colder air to start out the work week. A new system is brewing in the tropics as well.

You can watch my full forecast above.

News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-31-2020

Updated: moments ago

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A wonderful fall feel today with cool highs near 70° this afternoon under abundant sunshine after a few morning clouds for some.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
In the wake of Zeta much cooler air is moving into the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers head east through the midday with clouds decreasing into the afternoon as winds remain breezy but shift to the west. Temperatures will feel much more comfortable by the day's end.

Wednesday Evening Zeta

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Zeta will impact Northwest Florida overnight

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Severe weather will be possible overnight with cooler weather moving in Thursday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
Impacts from Zeta will move across the panhandle tonight with quiet weather returning Thursday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mainly cloudy skies today with a late day shower possible and turning breezy, highs reach the mid 80s.

News

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather continues Wednesday the main impacts from Zeta coming Wednesday night/Thursday AM.

Tuesday Night Zeta Forecast

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT