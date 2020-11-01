Several injured after hayride accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a hayride was involved in an accident Saturday night.

According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.

Officials say there were around 30 people on the hayride and some had to be life-flighted to a local hospital.

As of now, they say the extent of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will keep updating it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.