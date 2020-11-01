Advertisement

Several injured after hayride accident in Jackson County

According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.
According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a hayride was involved in an accident Saturday night.

According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.

Officials say there were around 30 people on the hayride and some had to be life-flighted to a local hospital.

As of now, they say the extent of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will keep updating it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trick-or-treaters take to Harrison Avenue

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Many downtown businesses even got in on the fun by providing fun games and live music on their store fronts.

News

Souls to the Polls transporting voters in Jackson County

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Saturday’s event focused on an issue many voters face.

News

Educating the youth on voting this Halloween

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The event aimed to educate children about voting and also give parents a chance to give their children something to do while they exercise their right to vote.

News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-31-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Trick or Treat in Glenwood

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Furry friend 5K

Updated: 2 hours ago
Furry friend 5K

News

Zoo World new animal named Tug

Updated: 2 hours ago
Zoo World new animal named Tug

News

Furry Friends 5K run/walk kicks off Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Humane Society holds the 10th annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk

News

A new animal is making his Zoo World debut

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Zoo World debuts their new Tabir on Halloween.

News

One local food pantry gives out much more than candy this Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
The second Love Feeds Hungry food giveaway fed over 120 families on Halloween