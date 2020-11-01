Advertisement

Several injured after hayride accident

According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.
According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

UPDATE: 10/31/20 9:30 p.m.

FHP officials say a 24-foot trailer was struck by another car on Corbin Road in Washington County.

They say the trailer was traveling east with 30 passengers on a hayride and the other vehicle hit the trailer from behind, without slowing down.

As a result, several passengers were ejected from the trailer.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Chipley, was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan.

According to the report, one child was transported by ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City.

Several other passengers from the hayride were also transported to local hospitals.

----------------------------------------

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a hayride was involved in an accident Saturday night.

According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.

Officials say there were around 30 people on the hayride and some had to be life-flighted to a local hospital.

As of now, they say the extent of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will keep updating it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trunk or Treat in Downtown Panama City

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Educating the youth on voting in Glenwood

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Halloween food giveaway

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Halloween food giveaway

News

Trick-or-treaters take to Harrison Avenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Many downtown businesses even got in on the fun by providing fun games and live music on their store fronts.

News

Souls to the Polls transporting voters in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Saturday’s event focused on an issue many voters face.

Latest News

News

Educating the youth on voting this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The event aimed to educate children about voting and also give parents a chance to give their children something to do while they exercise their right to vote.

News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-31-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Trick or Treat in Glenwood

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Furry friend 5K

Updated: 4 hours ago
Furry friend 5K

News

Zoo World new animal named Tug

Updated: 4 hours ago
Zoo World new animal named Tug