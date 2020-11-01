Several injured after hayride accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

UPDATE: 10/31/20 9:30 p.m.

FHP officials say a 24-foot trailer was struck by another car on Corbin Road in Washington County.

They say the trailer was traveling east with 30 passengers on a hayride and the other vehicle hit the trailer from behind, without slowing down.

As a result, several passengers were ejected from the trailer.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Chipley, was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan.

According to the report, one child was transported by ambulance to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City.

Several other passengers from the hayride were also transported to local hospitals.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a hayride was involved in an accident Saturday night.

According to the FHP site, the accident occurred in Cottondale.

Officials say there were around 30 people on the hayride and some had to be life-flighted to a local hospital.

As of now, they say the extent of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will keep updating it as more information becomes available.

