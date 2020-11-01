Sneads Volleyball is still on the journey for another state title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Sneads hosted Blountstown Saturday afternoon. The Lady Pirates hoping to continue the journey to another state title, one that would set a state record for the most state championships by any program in history.

Heather Edge at the reigns of the team, and they get the win in three. (25-16, 25-22, 25-11)

