Sneads Volleyball is still on the journey for another state title

By Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Sneads hosted Blountstown Saturday afternoon. The Lady Pirates hoping to continue the journey to another state title, one that would set a state record for the most state championships by any program in history.

Heather Edge at the reigns of the team, and they get the win in three. (25-16, 25-22, 25-11)

