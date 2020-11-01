Souls to the Polls transporting voters in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A massive Souls to the Polls event took place Saturday morning in Cottondale.

Souls to the Polls is part of the Equal Ground Education Fund and it aims to educate, empower, and turn out local black voters in the state of Florida.

The group also works to protect the voting rights of black voters, in places like Jackson County, to ensure that their votes count.

Saturday’s event focused on an issue many voters face.

“The event is really focused on primarily driving voters to and from the polls so that they have access to those polling places where transportation is a little more difficult,” said Equal Ground Education Fund Founder and Consulting Director Jasmine Burney-Clark.

Clark said these events are more important now than ever and she hopes people are inspired to participate in voting in this year’s election.

