Trick-or-treaters take to Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City was filled with trick-or-treaters for this year’s Halloween on Harrison Avenue.

Harrison Avenue was lined with cars participating in trunk-or-treat. Participants decorated their trunks and handed out candy.

Since many events had been canceled due to COVID-19, many people felt that this event was such a big hit because it was bringing a bit of normalcy back to people’s lives.

“I’m glad to see everyone’s getting a little more courage to come back out and have fun,” said Matt Sasser, who was handing out candy. “It’s a good time, I’m sure everyone’s happy to be out here and the kids are happy to have something to do.”

Many downtown businesses even got in on the fun by providing fun games and live music on their storefronts.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.