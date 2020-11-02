Advertisement

Clorox profits surge on pandemic wave

A fiscal first-quarter earnings report for Clorox shows the company is benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again and so are profits for The Clorox Company.

The cleaning products giant reported fiscal first-quarter sales growth of 27% from a year ago, showing the company continues to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time of global uncertainty, these results speak to the strength of our brands and passion of our people as they stepped up to meet the needs of consumers around the world,” said Clorox CEO Linda Rendle.

Clorox also reported double-digit increases in eight of its 10 business units.

Shares of Clorox rose nearly 4% on the news.

Company stock is up more than 35% this year.

