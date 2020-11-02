Glenwood community hosts 'Souls to Polls’ event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Branch of the NAACP among other local organizations held a “Souls to the Polls” event Sunday at the Glenwood Community Center.

Organizers say it served as a great way to get more people to the polls and helped them vote as a community.

“Your vote matters. We’re telling our community your vote matters,” said Judos Executive Director DR. Tammy Anderson. “We’re not telling you who to vote for we’re just telling you your vote matters and you need to exercise your right, please exercise your right. I cannot impress upon the people enough, the importance of going to the polls.”

For some first-time voters, they said they were happy to cast their first ballots.

“We need to get out and vote so we can help make a change in our neighborhoods and of course for the babies,” said first-time voter Dy’vizsha Blackmon.

“It was good. Knowing all the years I couldn’t vote so now I get to vote,” said first-time voter Dvorik Blackmon.

The polls at the Glenwood Community Center were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said the center will stay a voting site for future elections despite some rumors saying otherwise.

“Glenwood has always been a facility that has been voted at and will always continue in the future to be voted there,” said Andersen.

Organizers for the event say they hope to encourage everyone to get out to the polls and make their voices heard.

“If you want to make a difference, it starts in your vote,” said Anderson.

To check your voting eligibility the League of Women Voters of Florida has a hotline you can reach at 407-710-5496.

