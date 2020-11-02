Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a chilly start under the clear skies on satellite and radar. A cold front passed through late in the day on Sunday and temperatures have been steadily falling through the overnight.

We’ll see temperatures start out in the 40s by sunrise for most of NWFL as breezy northeasterly winds continue to draw in cooler conditions. We may even briefly see a wind chill early on this morning making it feel like the low 40s around sunrise. Even with plenty of sunshine heading our way this morning, we’ll likely stay in the 40s until 9am. But don’t expect it to warm up too fast, as temperatures will be below average all day. Average highs are around 76° for the start of November.

In fact, it may not be until 1pm before most of the Panhandle pushes up into the 60s. The abundant sunshine eventually tops out our highs today around the mid to upper 60s. We’ll wind up roughly 10° below average this afternoon.

That cold northerly flow continues into tonight behind yesterday’s cold front and approaching high from the west. While winds remain out of the north, they’ll turn lighter overnight tonight, and with the clear skies out we’ll actually get colder by Tuesday morning. Just about all of the Panhandle, minus some beach spots, will reach the 40s by tomorrow morning. Some areas inland, I-10 and the Wiregrass, may bottom out in the upper 30s!

Plenty of sunshine will start to rebound temperatures underneath the ridge of high pressure heading into the rest of the week, however. Highs tomorrow move closer to approaching 70 in the afternoon, and we’ll easily reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoons for the rest of the week as the gradual warming trend continues.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures in the morning and afternoon highs close to 10 degrees below average in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the quiet sunshine around for just about all of the week ahead with a gradual warm up through the week.

