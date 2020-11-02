Panama City man charged with contractor fraud

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man on Saturday for multiple counts of Contractor Fraud.

Deputies say in March of 2020, they received a complaint about Richard Gleason, 64, of Panama City, working under a contractor’s license that he was not authorized to use.

Deputies say he was arrested September 17 for that offense, as well as another similar case filed with the sheriff’s office on September 8.

Deputies say on September 17, they received another complaint about Gleason contracting without a license and defrauding the victims of more than $122,000.

Deputies say in this case, Gleason acted as a contractor and agreed to fix Hurricane Michael but left and never did any work after he was paid.

Gleason was arrested on October 31 charged with grand theft in excess of $100,000, 4 counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency, and a failure to appear warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense. Gleason was released on bonds totaling $35,000.00.

Investigators say they believe there could be more victims of Gleason in the Bay County area, and urge anyone with information to contact Inv. Dustin Roache, or Lt. Jeremy Mathis, (850) 747-4700, at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. or their local law enforcement agency.

