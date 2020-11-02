Advertisement

Witnesses recall Halloween hayride crash

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WJHG) -Halloween night, multiple people were injured after one local church’s hayride was hit by another vehicle.

In Cottondale, a car collided with the hayride going down Corbin Road just a mile from the Cornerstone Fellowship Church.

Witnesses and those involved in the accident said the driver of the vehicle was life-flighted to a local hospital after the accident.

They said he is currently still there and in stable condition. Church pastor Mark Blaylock had his own children on the hayride and he said he is just thankful no one was seriously injured.

“It is a very eye-opening experience, to wake you up and see that God did have his hand upon my children and ya know not knowing when I got there what was gonna be and all I could say is lord let them be alright and ya know to get there and see that not just my children but all the children were safe, and not harmed,” said Mark Blaylock, Pastor of Cornerstone Fellowship Church.

Witnesses said the accident could have been worse.

“It was definitely miraculous, if the situation would have happened any other way, there would have been so many kids that were seriously injured, and I can only say that God had his hand of protection around us," said Lindsey Blaylock, who was involved in the accident.

Mark Blaylock also said seeing everyone in church the next morning was a big sigh of relief.

