Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A beautiful day kicked off November across Northwest Florida, and more of the same is in store for the work week.

A blast of cold air will enter the region tonight associated with a cold front, dropping temperatures in the mid 40s for overnight lows. Conditions tomorrow will only manage to warm into the mid 60s, but temperatures will return to the upper 70s by the time we get to the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

