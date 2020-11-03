Advertisement

All Bay County polling locations officially open ahead of Election Day

By Olivia Michael
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

With just hours before Election Day, Bay County has officially opened the doors to all 14 of its polling locations.

“We’re open today, Monday. The rest of the state is not open but Gulf County and Bay County are open today,” said Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen.

This comes after seven super voting sites have been operating since October 24th. Now there are double the sites.

“We had no issues, we came right up, we’re ready to go. I know that we’ve voted thousands already today,” said Andersen.

He said more than 60% of registered voters in Bay County have cast their ballot, but that number could be higher.

“I would hope that we reach a higher than that percentage based on the energy that’s out there, so it’s up to the voters. I don’t do voter turnout, voters do. So if you plan to have a high voter turnout you need to show up and vote,” said Andersen.

Andersen said Monday is the last day to leave your ballot at a ballot drop box at any of the super voting sites. If you’d like to drop off your mail-in ballot Tuesday, you have to do it at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Polls in Bay County will close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

