Arnold’s Horton gets our Almega Sports Player of the Week for play on both sides of the ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Almega Sports Player of the Week award doesn’t always go to a player on a team with a victory on Friday night. In fact, this week it is going to Cole Horton out at Arnold. The Marlins may not have come out with a win against Bay, but Horton certainly kept them on their toes.

The junior showed up and showed out on both sides of the ball. Offensively, at quarterback, he put those legs to work with 11 carries for a total of 93 yards and passed for 33. He did have one interception, but he himself was doing the same thing on the other side.

At safety, he had two interceptions and 6 tackles and also broke up two of Will Smiley’s passes. Bay did leave with a victory, but Horton’s play was a victory in itself. Marlins head coach, Shawn Campbell, saying he’s so impressed with Horton because playing both safety and quarterback is not an easy task, and to be able to make big turnovers and turn around and make plays for the offense is something special.

