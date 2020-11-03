Advertisement

Arnold’s Horton gets our Almega Sports Player of the Week for play on both sides of the ball

By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Almega Sports Player of the Week award doesn’t always go to a player on a team with a victory on Friday night. In fact, this week it is going to Cole Horton out at Arnold. The Marlins may not have come out with a win against Bay, but Horton certainly kept them on their toes.

The junior showed up and showed out on both sides of the ball. Offensively, at quarterback, he put those legs to work with 11 carries for a total of 93 yards and passed for 33. He did have one interception, but he himself was doing the same thing on the other side.

At safety, he had two interceptions and 6 tackles and also broke up two of Will Smiley’s passes. Bay did leave with a victory, but Horton’s play was a victory in itself. Marlins head coach, Shawn Campbell, saying he’s so impressed with Horton because playing both safety and quarterback is not an easy task, and to be able to make big turnovers and turn around and make plays for the offense is something special.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

A surprise for the Bay High basketball program

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Sports

Bay High Basketball gets a big surprise Monday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Rich Lucas, the owner of Dynasty Cleaning Services, purchased a shooting machine for the program after the original was damaged during Michael.

Sports

Sneads Volleyball is still on the journey for another state title

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Sneads defeats Blountstown in the 1A Regional Finals.

Sports

Blountstown at Sneads 1A Regional Finals

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Overtime Pt. 2

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Overtime Pt. 1

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Overtime Pt. 3

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

High School Football/Week 9/Scores and Highlights

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday/Friday, October 29-30.

Sports

Bay and Arnold football teams getting set for rare midseason rematch

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bay and Arnold get rare midseason football rematch Friday at Gavlak

Sports

Area teams fight to advance in volleyball playoffs Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Tuesday a big night of high school volleyball playoff action for area teams