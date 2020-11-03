Bay High Basketball gets a big surprise Monday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Monday evening, the Bay High Tornadoes were given a very special gift from Rich Lucas, the owner of Dynasty Cleaning Services, and husband to Felicia Lucas, Bay high’s attendance clerk, a new shooting machine.

Bay’s original shooting machine was damaged during Hurricane Michael, and the school has not had the funds to replace it. Bay basketball coach, Rusty Cook saying that he had searched for sponsors in order to buy a new one. With no luck, the new machine, was a pleasant surprise.

These kind of machines usually retail for about $10,000.

