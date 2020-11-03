Advertisement

Bay High Basketball gets a big surprise Monday night

Bay gets a new addition for the basketball program.
Bay gets a new addition for the basketball program.(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Monday evening, the Bay High Tornadoes were given a very special gift from Rich Lucas, the owner of Dynasty Cleaning Services, and husband to Felicia Lucas, Bay high’s attendance clerk, a new shooting machine.

Bay’s original shooting machine was damaged during Hurricane Michael, and the school has not had the funds to replace it. Bay basketball coach, Rusty Cook saying that he had searched for sponsors in order to buy a new one. With no luck, the new machine, was a pleasant surprise.

These kind of machines usually retail for about $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

A surprise for the Bay High basketball program

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Sports

Arnold’s Horton gets our Almega Sports Player of the Week for play on both sides of the ball

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Horton made big plays at safety and quarterback on Friday night

Sports

Sneads Volleyball is still on the journey for another state title

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Sneads defeats Blountstown in the 1A Regional Finals.

Sports

Blountstown at Sneads 1A Regional Finals

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Overtime Pt. 2

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Overtime Pt. 1

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Overtime Pt. 3

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

High School Football/Week 9/Scores and Highlights

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday/Friday, October 29-30.

Sports

Bay and Arnold football teams getting set for rare midseason rematch

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bay and Arnold get rare midseason football rematch Friday at Gavlak

Sports

Area teams fight to advance in volleyball playoffs Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Tuesday a big night of high school volleyball playoff action for area teams