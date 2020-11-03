Advertisement

Captain Anderson’s holds a grand opening Monday for its new event center

Captain Anderson's held a grand opening Monday for its new event center.
Captain Anderson's held a grand opening Monday for its new event center.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Captain Anderson’s held a grand opening Monday for its new event center.

Restaurant management says they’ve put a lot of time into the center and now they can finally show it off to the community.

Because of the pandemic, Captain Anderson’s hasn’t been able to host any events this year.

The new venue can hold up to 450 people so they say there’s plenty of room to social distance if necessary.

Management says they are excited to finally open the event center and can’t wait for the community to see it.

“I think having this event center is going to be a great advantage for our community. First, we don’t really have anything like this in Grand Lagoon, so it is nice to just have the option if you wanted to have a corporate event, a wedding or even just a small little baby shower,” said Chelsea Ray, Captain Anderson’s event coordinator.

The event center already has several events booked over the next few weeks.

If you would like to book and event or get a private tour of the center, contact Chelsea Ray at (850) 691-5653.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hiland Park Elementary School held its own election to get students involved in the voting process

Updated: moments ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Hiland Park Elementary School held its own election to get students involved in the voting process

News

Jury trials begin again as attorneys and court officials handle case backlog

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
After nearly six months of nothing, attorneys certainly had something to come back to.

News

All Bay County polling locations officially open ahead of Election Day

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
As of Monday, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections says more then 60% of registered voters in Bay County have cast their ballot.

News

Local center makes sure elderly residents make their votes count

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The St. Andrews Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is making sure residents make their voices heard by hand delivering their ballots to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Clear and cool weather continues in the panhandle

News

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Our coolest temperatures since last spring have returned to the panhandle

News

Teaching Kids to Vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local elementary school is holding a mock election to teach kids the importance of voting.

News

Caregivers Help Elderly Vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
Workers at the St. Andrews Bay Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center are picking up ballots to bring to their elderly residents to make sure their vote is counted.

News

Courts Backed-Up

Updated: 1 hour ago
An update on the court system and how the pandemic is causing a back-up.

News

Last Minute Poll Preps

Updated: 1 hour ago
We speak with the Supervisor of Elections about last minute preps before Election Day tomorrow.