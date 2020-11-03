Captain Anderson’s holds a grand opening Monday for its new event center

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Captain Anderson’s held a grand opening Monday for its new event center.

Restaurant management says they’ve put a lot of time into the center and now they can finally show it off to the community.

Because of the pandemic, Captain Anderson’s hasn’t been able to host any events this year.

The new venue can hold up to 450 people so they say there’s plenty of room to social distance if necessary.

Management says they are excited to finally open the event center and can’t wait for the community to see it.

“I think having this event center is going to be a great advantage for our community. First, we don’t really have anything like this in Grand Lagoon, so it is nice to just have the option if you wanted to have a corporate event, a wedding or even just a small little baby shower,” said Chelsea Ray, Captain Anderson’s event coordinator.

The event center already has several events booked over the next few weeks.

If you would like to book and event or get a private tour of the center, contact Chelsea Ray at (850) 691-5653.

