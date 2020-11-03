City and county officials working together to make sure Election Day is peaceful in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Election Day is Tuesday and with that comes safety plans and security measures officials are putting in place to keep voters safe.

City and county officials are working closely together to make sure Election Day is a peaceful one. Lynn Haven Chief of Police Ricky Ramie said they’ll have extra patrols around polling areas Tuesday. The city has two polling locations, Roberts Hall and the Central Pentecostal Church off Highway 77.

“Our plan is status quo. I mean, I think if you handle this with maturity and you handle this with just love for your citizens, then everything is going to run smoothly regardless of who the winner is,” said Chief Ramie.

Chief Ramie said they’re working closely with the two polling sites, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Supervisor of Elections. Bay County Sheriff Ford said they too will have deputies ready to respond to any issues at the polls.

“We’ve got our command post, we’ve got special teams, we’ve put out some guidance to our deputies and special teams just to be aware and be ready if something were to happen,” said Sheriff Ford.

While Florida law prohibits law enforcement officers from being inside polling locations, the law does allow one thing:

“It does allow deputies to vote on duty and in uniform, but otherwise unless we are asked by the Supervisor of Elections or majority of poll workers, then we don’t remain at a polling site,” said Sheriff Ford.

Sheriff Ford adds they are working closely with all the city police chiefs and Supervisor of Elections to monitor polling locations. Both Sheriff Ford and Chief Ramie said they anticipate tomorrow to go smoothly.

“We live in a great community where I really don’t feel alarmed about it,” said Chief Ramie.

“Bay County is a great place and we don’t really expect any situations at the polls,” said Sheriff Ford.

Both Sheriff Ford and Chief Ramie said if an incident does occur, they will have officers and deputies ready to handle it. Sheriff Ford adds Florida laws create a 50-foot buffer zone around the polls, where certain activities, such as solicitation of candidates, aren’t allowed.

