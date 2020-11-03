Election Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone, and happy Election Day! There’s no weather excuses for you to not get out and vote today.

We’re starting out with clear skies on Satellite and Radar with a nice pleasant chill for the early morning hours. Temperatures are largely in the 40s this morning on the coast to the upper 30s for those across the Wiregrass. We’ll definitely need to dress warmly to start off the day.

But you may be able to shed that extra layer come the afternoon as plenty of sunshine warms us up nicely today. We’ll be able to reach the 60s by the mid to late morning with highs eventually topping out near 70 by the mid-afternoon. That’s still below seasonal average, which average highs are around 77° for early November. However, we’ll be warming up daily throughout the rest of this week.

High pressure across the Southeast gradually pushes from our west to east. That will start to shift our winds from the northeast to the east and even east southeast by the end of the weekend. That more easterly wind will start to spill in a bit more humidity from the Atlantic and Gulf, and with all of the sunshine through the early and mid week, we’ll start to warm up.

Meanwhile, while we still have our northeasterly flow heading into tonight, temperatures will return to the chilly 40s overnight. Highs tomorrow push into the mid 70s.

Eventually morning lows return to the average 50s by the mid to late week with a more seasonal high in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows by the weekend push all the way up into the sticky 60s, with highs near 80°.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a seasonally chilly start and cool afternoon as highs reach up to near 70°. Your 7 Day Forecast features plenty of sunshine and a few more days of the seasonally cool air before we warm up by the late week and weekend.

