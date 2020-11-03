Advertisement

Hiland Park Elementary School held its own election to get students involved in the voting process

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Staff at Hiland Park Elementary School wanted the students to feel like they were a part of the 2020 election.

Faculty and staff at the school held their own election with the winner getting to be principal for the day.

“I think it is pretty good that Hiland Park Elementary is doing this so all kids can be involved in some kind of voting while the president[ial] election is uh here," said Adam Barton, candidate for assistant principal.

Teacher LaTarsha Ukazim proposed the idea to the school. She believes it is important for students to learn about the process because one day they will be the voters.

Teachers, faculty and those involved say they want students to look at voting as a fun thing and that you can still be respectful to each other no matter the outcome.

“We are trying to be leaders and emphasize that it is ok to disagree, it is ok to disagree on different subjects, and whether we win or we lose, we are going to show respect for one another," said Steve Breland, physical education Teacher at Hiland Park Elementary School.

The school will find out who gets to be principal and assistant principal for the day on Tuesday morning once all the ballots have been counted.

