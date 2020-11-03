Jury trials begin again as attorneys and court officials handle case backlog

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Months after the pandemic shut down Florida court systems, jury trials are finally starting again.

“We have a significant amount of work ahead of us, both in criminal cases and in civil cases," 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Christopher Patterson said.

In September, the 14th Judicial Circuit transitioned from phase one to phase two allowing for limited in-person contact.

It wasn’t until October grand jury selection and jury trials were allowed to begin.

Patterson said they follow the Florida Supreme Court when it comes to changing phases, not Governor DeSantis.

“We had to remain for 30 days in phase two to make sure that the health data was true before we could then begin to invite the general public to come in and serve as jurors and conduct jury trials," Patterson said.

After nearly six months of nothing, attorneys certainly had something to come back to.

“How much of a backlog is there? Perhaps six months to a year’s worth of trials," said Chief Assistant State Attorney Larry Basford, who will assume the office of State Attorney in January.

Basford said the shutdown caused an average backlog of a third of attorneys' cases.

“If an attorney in our felony division normally had about 200 cases, that attorney now has about 300 cases," Basford said.

Patterson added there is still a backlog of hurricane-related cases in civil court as well.

Slowly but surely trials are moving along again.

“We did have a civil jury trial in Bay County, the first in our circuit. We have had a felony jury trial in one of the outer counties, in Holmes County, conducted last week," Patterson said.

Patterson said it won’t happen overnight but a looming court date will get the ball rolling.

“Sometimes people need to know there is an end date to a particular negotiation and that’s the time when a jury of their peers will make a particular determination," Patterson said.

Now can they keep it rolling? Patterson said that’s the million-dollar question.

“With the flu season, we really don’t know what comes next," Patterson said.

Patterson added if COVID-19 cases spike once more, also raising our area’s positivity rate, the courts could shut down again.

