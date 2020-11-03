Local center makes sure elderly residents make their votes count

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

While many people are making a run to the polls this election week, for others it’s not as easy. That’s why employees of the St. Andrews Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center wanted to make sure their residents could still make their voices heard despite their health limitations.

The center’s activity director Florence Evans dropped off a handful of mail-in ballots Thursday on behalf of residents who were afraid to visit a physical polling location this year because of the pandemic.

“You know it’s part of their quality of life, it’s part of their resident right- the right to be heard, the right to freedom of speech- and so it’s important that they feel like they are still making a difference within the community and within the United States by making their vote count,” said Evans.

In total, Evans said she delivered about 15 ballots to the residents that were filled out and returned to be counted.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.