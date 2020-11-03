Advertisement

Local law enforcement issues warning about Gulf Power scam

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert regarding fraudulent calls claiming to be from Gulf Power.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert regarding fraudulent calls claiming to be from Gulf Power.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert regarding fraudulent calls claiming to be from Gulf Power.

Officials say several BCSO employees received these scam phone calls Monday, and they said other residents of Bay County are also starting to report receiving them.

Deputies say the caller claims to be from Gulf Power and knows the intended victim’s cell phone number and correct name. The scammer then informs the victim that they have failed to pay their power bill and their power is going to be cut off. When the victim states they have actually already paid their power bill, the scammer asks for another payment to prevent a power cutoff and assures the victim that a refund will be send “once it gets worked out”.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford encourages anyone who has been victimized to please call local law enforcement to report this scam. He says anyone receiving the call should disconnect and block the caller.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

